HAL inks pact with Israeli firm to convert planes into Multi Mission Tanker Transport aircraft

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at bolstering the ‘Make in India’ campaign, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to Multi Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

The HAL in a statement said, “A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Delhi by Mr D Maiti, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL, and Mr Yaacov Berkovitz, VP & GM Aviation Group, IAI, in the presence of Mr Chandraker Bharati, JS (Aero), MoD.”

Under the pact signed recently, HAL will convert pre-owned civil (passenger) aircraft into air refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities.

“The move will provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost effective solutions in the market. The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI’s decades’ long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms,” said HAL.

The scope of the MoU also covers “passenger to freighter aircraft” conversion along with MMTT conversions.

“The MMTTs will be a force multiplier adding endurance to the Indian military aircraft and thus will be able to remain in the air longer or reach longer distances as per the operational requirements,” said an IAF officer.

While the IAF operates six Russian Ilyushin tankers which were inducted in 2003, it had been trying to induct more. While induction was not taking place, the IAF had been trying to induct refuellers on lease to plug the considered shortfall.

“We are glad to join hands with our long standing partner IAI in this venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

“By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the ‘Make in India’ campaign,” Boaz Levy, President IAI and CEO, said.