India-Singapore discuss roadmap to strengthen defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore are working to enhance defence ties and for it a roadmap has been prepared. The Indian Army in a tweet message on Tuesday said, "General MM Naravane called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Singapore Army and discussed the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between both Nations."

General Naravane also called on Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, MINDEF, Singapore and discussed regional geopolitical developments. The strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both Nations was reaffirmed, the Army added.

This visit is a good initiative keeping Indian efforts with larger goals feels Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd), defence analyst. "The stronger relationship will be mutually beneficial and this is in line with India’s SAGAR Initiative."

SAGAR is Security and Growth for all in the Region.

"India is making efforts in consolidating its position in the Indo-Pacific and the two countries share a stronger relationship,” added Commodore Singh.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence in a statement on Tuesday said, "The Singapore Army and the Indian Army interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross-attendance of courses. These mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened the cooperation between the two armies."

"India is trying to position itself as a defence equipment supplier and it would have been one of the underlining points," said Maj Gen SB Asthana (Retd).

India recently signed a contract to supply BrahMos Cruise missile to Philippines and Indonesia and Vietnam have also expressed interest in it.

Incidentally, India’s homegrown Light Combat Aircraft was showcased by the Indian Air Force in February this year at the Singapore AirShow 2022.

Indian and Singapore should explore areas to jointly manufacture defence equipment, said Commodore Anil Jai Singh.

Gen MM Naravane COAS visited the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulator IGTS Centre. He witnessed the state-of-the-art simulators, which enable troops to hone their weaponry skills & commanders to improve tactical decision-making abilities.