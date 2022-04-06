STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-Singapore discuss roadmap to strengthen defence cooperation

General Naravane called on Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, MINDEF, Singapore and discussed regional geopolitical developments.

Published: 06th April 2022 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

General MM Naravane called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Singapore Army.

General MM Naravane called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Singapore Army.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore are working to enhance defence ties and for it a roadmap has been prepared. The Indian Army in a tweet message on Tuesday said, "General MM Naravane called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Singapore Army and discussed the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between both Nations."

General Naravane also called on Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, MINDEF, Singapore and discussed regional geopolitical developments. The strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both Nations was reaffirmed, the Army added.

This visit is a good initiative keeping Indian efforts with larger goals feels Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd), defence analyst. "The stronger relationship will be mutually beneficial and this is in line with India’s SAGAR Initiative."

SAGAR is Security and Growth for all in the Region.

"India is making efforts in consolidating its position in the Indo-Pacific and the two countries share a stronger relationship,” added Commodore Singh.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence in a statement on Tuesday said, "The Singapore Army and the Indian Army interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross-attendance of courses. These mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened the cooperation between the two armies."

"India is trying to position itself as a defence equipment supplier and it would have been one of the underlining points," said Maj Gen SB Asthana (Retd).

India recently signed a contract to supply BrahMos Cruise missile to Philippines and Indonesia and Vietnam have also expressed interest in it.

Incidentally, India’s homegrown Light Combat Aircraft was showcased by the Indian Air Force in February this year at the Singapore AirShow 2022.

Indian and Singapore should explore areas to jointly manufacture defence equipment, said Commodore Anil Jai Singh.

Gen MM Naravane COAS visited the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulator IGTS Centre. He witnessed the state-of-the-art simulators, which enable troops to hone their weaponry skills & commanders to improve tactical decision-making abilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Singapore India Singapore ties India Singapore relations MM Naravane David Neo
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp