STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Muslims will not respond to Al Qaeda's call: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Muslims of the country will abide by the judgement and continue to respect the basic tenets of the country's education system.

Published: 06th April 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UMIAM: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that Indian Muslims will not respond to the call by Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri and embroil themselves in the hijab row after the ruling by the Karnataka High Court on the matter.

He said the Muslims of the country will abide by the judgement and continue to respect the basic tenets of the country's education system.

“India is a democracy. Karnataka High Court has given a clear verdict that it is not expected of students to wear anything like a hijab to school or college. If you wear hijab, I will wear something and then schools and colleges will become a place of display of religious clothes or behaviour. How can schools and colleges continue then?” he told reporters at the sidelines of a programme here.

It is to ensure the equality of all students that uniforms are used in educational institutions but Al Qaeda will not understand it, the senior BJP leader said.

"But Indian Muslims will understand. I am sure they are with the judiciary and with the basic tenants of our education system," he added.

Zawahiri in a video released by the terror outfit's mouthpiece As-Sahab media on Tuesday showered praise on Muskan Khan, the Karnataka student who raised slogans of 'Allah-hu-Akbar' after being heckled by a right-wing Hindu mob shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in February.

He had mentioned the ban on hijab in educational institutions as per a Kartanaka court order and asked Muslims in the Indian subcontinent to fight the perceived assault on Islam “intellectually, using the media and with weapons on the battlefield."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assam CM Al Qaeda Indian Muslims
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp