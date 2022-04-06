STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand commercial taxes collection at record Rs 19,750 crore in FY 22

The Jharkhand commercial taxes department has achieved a record revenue at Rs 19,794 crore in the just-concluded fiscal.

Published: 06th April 2022 11:33 PM

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand commercial taxes department has achieved a record revenue at Rs 19,794 crore in the just-concluded fiscal, a top official said on Wednesday.

The commercial tax collection was Rs 16,147 crore in the financial year 2020-2021.

"The commercial taxes department has generated an all-time high revenue to the tune of Rs 19,750 crore," Secretary, Commercial Taxes, Aradhana Patnaik said.

The department had set a target of Rs 18,422 crore collection for the last fiscal, she said, adding that the collection was up 107 per cent of the target and increased 25 per cent in comparison to the previous fiscal.

The secretary, briefing the media here said that the department felicitated 17 officials for good performance.

"It is for the first time in the state, that the Intelligence and Revenue Analysis Wing has been constituted and sector-wise analysis was done. This has yielded positive results. It is expected that in the current financial year too, the department will be able to collect commercial tax as per the target," Patnaik said.

The department has ensured regular interaction with the taxpayers so that their problems can be solved, she said.

