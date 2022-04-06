STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nana Patole says Congress has 'big evidence' on delay in MLC nominations from Governor quota

The MVA government had submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari its list of 12 personalities to be appointed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from his quota in November 2020.

Published: 06th April 2022 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said his party has got “big evidence” of why the 12 names recommended by the MVA government to be nominated as MLCs from Governor's quota are “not being approved”.

Speaking to media persons here, Patole said the “evidence” will be shared at the right time.

"We have got big evidence of why the 12 MLCs from the Governor's quota are not being appointed.

"We will share the evidence at the right time. We have got the evidence of what goes on in the Raj Bhavan," he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari its list of 12 personalities to be appointed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from his quota in November 2020.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a total of 78 members.

The MLC nomination issue was raised by NCP president Sharad Pawar during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nana Patole Congress MLC MVA Government
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp