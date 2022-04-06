STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, operation underway

The encounter began earlier today between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district. Further details are awaited.

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

AWANTIPORA (Jammu and Kashmir): One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

"Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Ladoora area of Rafiabad, Sopore. 

