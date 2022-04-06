Patna Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The dog squad of the Bihar police has played a significant role not only in detection of criminal incidents but also in seizure of alcohol.

By Ramashankar
Dog squad credited for country liquor seizures
The dog squad of the Bihar police has played a significant role not only in detection of criminal incidents but also in seizure of alcohol. A report released by the police headquarters revealed that 341 smugglers were arrested and over 20,000 litres of country liquor seized with the help of sniffer dogs. In addition, 1,537 litres of foreign liquor were also confiscated after being detected by the trained dogs. At present, the dog squad has a total of 107 dogs. Of them, 30 were sniffer dogs, 24 trackers, 17 trained in detection of liquor and four in narcotics. Besides, they have credited with detection of live bombs planted at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on October 27, 2013 ahead of the public meeting addressed by Narendra Modi and cases of murder, dacoity, house robbery and illegal arms in Nawada and other places.

Former chief secretary and judge sworn in as information commissioners
A retired judge justice Phul Chand Choudhary and a retired IAS officer Tripurari Sharan were sworn in as information commissioners by governor Phagu Chauhan at the state Raj Bhavan on Monday. Administering oath of office and secrecy, the governor asked the two newly-appointed information commissioners to discharge their duty without any fear and bias against anyone. Tripurari Sharan had retired as chief secretary of Bihar on December 31, 2021. Earlier, names of the two information commissioners were approved by a three-member committee headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Two other members of the committee were Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad. Later the proposal of their appointment was passed at the meeting of the state capital. Subsequently, a notification was issued by the general administration department.

Ramashankar
