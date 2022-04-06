STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prohibitory order clamped in Khunti after clash between two groups

Published: 06th April 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

KHUNTI: Prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Khunti district after a clash between two groups over taking out a religious procession, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan told PTI that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Khunti on Wednesday in view of prevailing situation.

The DC, however, claimed that the situation is now peaceful and well under control following discussion with members of both groups.

Members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Azad road of the town on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, members of the other group demanded the arrest of the culprits involved in stone pelting.

