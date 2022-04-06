STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asks officers to reach out to people on ground

Mann asked them to organize special camps along with teams of officials in villages and towns for prompt resolution of pending issues in a result oriented manner.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Deputy Commissioners to regularly convene outdoor meetings especially in villages to ensure on the spot redressal of people’s grievances. Mann asked them to organize special camps along with teams of officials in villages and towns for prompt resolution of pending issues in a result oriented manner.

‘‘You are the real face of the government because people have direct interface with you... They place unflinching trust and confidence in you,” he told the senior officers. He also told them to conduct surprise checks at the Saanjh Kendras and to provide citizen centric services seamlessly.

To reward  the work of Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, SDMs and other field officials, he announced to honour officers/officials with the ‘Best Performing Award’ for motivating them to serve the people with a zeal.

In related issues, Mann set a target for the authorities to start and upgrade all the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in all the districts within a month. ‘‘Rehabilitation of drug addicts is of paramount significance and will help them lead a life of self-respect,’’ he asserted.

The CM also assured the Deputy Commissioners of complete autonomy to discharge their duties while ensuring  minimal political pressure. He, however, said that due respect and basic courtesies must be extended to the elected representatives and to the people.

While reviewing the status of wheat procurement, Mann asked the DGP to intensify vigil. Unscrupulous traders often bring wheat clandestinely to sell in mandis across the state on MSP, he said, adding that the DGP should deploy 24X7 videography teams on nakas till the end of procurement season.
 

