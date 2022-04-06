To safeguard secular character of India, set your house in order: CPM to Congress

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Calling for the broadest possible front of all secular forces at the national level, the CPM's 23rd Party Congress has underscored the need for Left and secular democratic forces to come together to isolate and defeat the BJP.

Inaugurating the Party Congress in Kannur, the citadel of the Left movement in Kerala on Wednesday, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has urged the Congress and regional secular parties to rise to the occasion. Setting the tone of the five-day national meet, Yechury indicated that the Congress has to take a call on joining hands with Left forces.

"The Congress party along with some other regional parties must set their houses in order and decide on where they stand to safeguard the secular, democratic character of the Indian republic. Prevarications and compromising attitudes can only lead, as experience has shown, to an exodus from such parties towards the communal forces. Hindutva communalism can only be combatted by championing uncompromising secularism," said Yechury.

Yechury's statement gains significance as the Party Congress is set to discuss the party's future course of action including electoral alliance and adjustments with the Congress.

Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP, Yechury said the Union government has been imposing economic burdens on people with daily hikes in the prices of petroleum products. Coming on top of growing unemployment, poverty and hunger, this is ruining the lives of people, he said.

"The RSS and BJP have succeeded in creating the narrative of an overarching Hindutva identity among the people. The sharpening of communal polarisation through the spread of hatred, poison and violence is polarising the Indian society. This sharpening of polarisation is RSS-BJP mainstay for political/electoral mobilisation," he said.

The CPM secretary said it is essential that the BJP is isolated and defeated in order to strengthen people’s struggles for a better life, safeguard the secular democratic character of the Indian republic and the Indian Constitution. Isolating the RSS-BJP cannot be achieved only electorally but will have to be undertaken by conducting sustained efforts in the political, ideological, cultural and social spheres.

The Party Congress will discuss the steps to strengthen the struggle against the BJP's Hindutva agenda. He pointed out that the primary task is to substantially increase the independent strength of the CPM and its political intervention capacities.

Strengthening the unity of Left forces by sharpening class and mass struggles and forging the unity of Left and democratic forces on the basis of an alternative programme are important, he said.

Yechury said the Left government in Kerala has shown the way to uncompromisingly uphold secularism, respecting equality irrespective of caste, creed or gender while at the same time implementing pro-people policies as the alternative to the neo-liberal agenda.