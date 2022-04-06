STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

The CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any central university across the country.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all central universities to only use CUET scores for admission in various undergraduate courses except some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts and physical education.

The UGC had last month announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

"It is clarified that all central universities and their colleges should only use the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes.

"However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education etc, additional criteria may be used," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all central universities.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the test, the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any central university across the country.

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET University Grants Commission UGC Common University Entrance Test
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp