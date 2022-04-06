STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Youths from across country protest against no recruitment in armed forces

Youths from across the country aspiring to join the armed forces gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest against the delay in recruitment.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Youths from across the country aspiring to join the armed forces gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest against the delay in recruitment. They claimed there has been no recruitment in non-officer ranks in the Army, Air Force and Navy for two years. They demanded recruitment rallies should be held.

“It is a matter of our future since there have hardly been any recruitment rallies,” said Kundan Said, an Army aspirant. Many who had been working hard to join the armed forces have crossed the age limit because recruitment rallies were not held, he Kundan.

“It is an appeal to our government to hold these rallies. Otherwise, our dreams will get shattered,” said Jyani Bhawani, another aspirant. These aspirants have run social media campaigns to draw the attention of officials. Realising that the efforts was futile, they decided to converge at Jantar Mantar. The protest was planned to coincide with the Parliament session.

The Indian Army has a sanctioned strength of 12,12,000, but it has a shortage of 81,000 personnel. Currently, there are 12,431 vacancies in Navy and 5,471 in the Air Force. An examination for airmen was conducted last July and results were supposed to be declared in three weeks. The aspirants alleged that the enrollment list is yet to be made public by the Air Force.  “It has been around nine months and we have received no communication from the defence ministry or Indian Air Force,” said Bhawani. 

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt had cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for cancelling all the rallies nationwide. Every year, Army, Navy and Air Force used to hold about 100 recruitment rallies covering all regions to induct around 60,000. In 2018-19, 53,431 candidates were inducted and 80,572 more were recruited next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Armed force
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp