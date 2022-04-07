STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gorakhnath temple attack: Police probe conspiracy angle

Sources said the ATS is grilling Abbasi to ascertain if he is part of a sleeper cell and if there is any conspiracy behind the incident.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad on Wednesday brought Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the attack on security personnel at the gate of Gorakhnath temple, to Lucknow for interrogating him further. Sources said the ATS is grilling Abbasi to ascertain if he is part of a sleeper cell and if there is any conspiracy behind the incident.

The sources claimed the probe agencies have found “incriminating evidence” from Abbasi’s laptop and mobile phone, indicating that he was self-radicalised and had been watching speeches of hardliners and ISIS sympathizers. 

Confirming that the ATS has brought Abbasi to Lucknow, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that whatever was seized from him was being physically and technically examined by the probe agencies.
The sleuths are also sifting through the four bank accounts of Abbasi. The sources claimed he used these accounts to transfer funds abroad. 

On Sunday evening, Abbasi, a chemical engineer from IIT-Bombay, had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur by attacking police constables with a sharp-edged weapon. The Gorakhnath temple premises also house the residence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath who is the chief priest of the revered Mutt.

Abbasi’s family claimed that he has been mentally unstable for some time and is a divorcee. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the sleuths should take into account the mental state of the accused. “BJP believes in making a mountain out of a mole hill,’ said Yadav.

