India on the side of peace in Ukraine: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict as no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He was replying to a debate on the situation in Ukraine.

“If New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence. All members would agree that India’s approach should be guided by its national beliefs and values, national interest and by its national strategy,” he said.

“In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answer to any disputes,” he added. Referring to the evacuation of students in Ukraine, he said it was the most challenging mission carried out by India yet. “Had the four Union ministers not gone to countries neighbouring Ukraine, India would not have got the same level of cooperation,” he said.

As for the question of continuing education of the evacuated students, he said talks are on with countries like Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland. Also, Ukraine has decided there would be a relaxation for students on promotion from the third to the fourth year course.

“As for the students in the sixth year, the degrees would be accorded without taking the mandatory CROC-2 examination. The criterion would solely be academic performance,” Jaishankar told the House. He informed that Hungary had offered to allow students evacuated from Ukraine to complete their medical courses at its universities.

Talking about the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Jaishankar said India is deeply disturbed by the reports. “We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation.’’

He said attributing political colour to India’s actions vis-a-vis the Ukraine situation was unfortunate. His pushback came on a day when the White House reiterated the US view that it is not in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities.

Regarding importing Russian crude, he said that India is buying less than 1% of its requirement from Moscow, whereas many countries have imported 20 times more than India. Jaishankar also highlighted that India was supporting the world amid the conflict by providing fuel and food to economically battered Sri Lanka. As for the hike in fuel prices, he said it was an outcome of the Ukraine conflict, added it needs to be ensured that the common man isn’t burdened.