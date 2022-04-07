'It's time we speak up': J&K Police releases video of 'The Untold Kashmir Files'

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Following the roaring success of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released a short video highlighting that all Kashmiris irrespective of their faith suffered due to militancy.

The 57-second video is titled 'The Untold Kashmir Files'.

The clip contains various scenes depicting the period of militancy, including women in mourning.

The background score features poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge", an iconic poem that was also used in 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Miltants barged in the house of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and killed him along with his brother Umer Jan" and "these killings are in a series of cold-blooded murders of peace-loving Kashmiris," read two texts in the video.

Another frame has a text reading "Kashmir has lost 20,000 lives to these targeted killings. It's time we speak up".

The video ends with the text "Hum Kashmir Hain, Hum Dekhenge (We are Kashmir, we will see)."

The video was posted on Twitter by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 31 and has garnered 1.64 lakh views.

Incidentally, on April 4, the Kashmir Valley witnessed a fresh spurt in attacks on migrants and Kashmiri Pandits.

Released in March, 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was endorsed by a number of Union ministers and granted tax-free status in most BJP-ruled states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also endorsed 'The Kashmir Files', saying it is incumbent upon those who fight for the truth to ensure that all efforts to present history in the right context are supported.