Join Education India portal to draw foreign students: University Grants Commission to colleges

Published: 07th April 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday urged all Indian higher education institutions (HEI) to register on EducationIndia portal, in order to attract foreign students.

The portal has been designed to showcase the strengths of Indian institutions to international students and it aims to make all information regarding HEIs across the country available to the international students at one place.

UGC has asked all lndian HEIs that are admitting or are desirous of admitting international students to update relevant details on the portal at the earliest.

"In the first phase, registration is open for institutions which have admitted international students as per the latest AISHE data. In the second phase, registration will be opened for other institutions who desire to register and are otherwise eligible to admit foreign students," reads the official statement of UGC and AICTE.

Educational institutions in the State have welcomed the initiative. "International students interested to study in India had to do their own homework. They used to visit websites of different universities to collect information. However, the portal will bring every information at one place and students can get authentic information about HEIs," said K Sashidharan, lecturer in a private university in the city.

