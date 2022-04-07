Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor's reax to viral video of him in conversation with Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a video of Shashi Tharoor in conversation with NCP's Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings viral, the Congress MP on Thursday tweeted that she was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

In another tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer 'Amar Prem' -- 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', and tagged Sule.

The video has gone viral on social media with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

"For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next," Tharoor said in his first tweet.

"She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

The video clip is from Tuesday when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on 'Situation in Ukraine' and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was participating in the debate.