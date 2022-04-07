Meghalaya Police probe threat email to CM Sangma

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police are probing a threat email sent to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma that bombs will go off every single week starting from May 1.

A senior official suspected that the email was sent by an element opposed to the government’s proposed peace talks with insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

“The HNLC is a spent force with eight to ten of its leaders, holed up in Bangladesh, wanting a face-saving exit. But some people are unhappy with the peace process. I think the sender of the email is trying to fish in troubled waters,” the official told TNIE.

He said the police were probing the case and would be able to zero in on the culprit soon. There is nothing to worry about, he added.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said, “We will see to it.”

The email sender had written that he and 36 other well-qualified and jobless youths had formed an insurgent group whose strength would come to display in a couple of weeks.

“…Mr. Chief Minister...I’m emailing you today just to tell you that whoever said ‘education can get you employed’ is a d***! I’m also emailing you to let you know that I and 36 other well-qualified and talented jobless youths have formed an outfit. A terror outfit, of course – with free sponsored arms and ammunition – whose capability and strength will come to display in a couple of weeks from now,” the threat email read.

It was sent in the name of the newly-floated group “Lawei ba Phyrnai” (bright future).

The email threatened that the first target of the group would be the Meghalaya Board of School of Education building.

“Next will be St. Anthony's School and College where I passed out from. And even NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University) where I received my diploma. And yes, we will keep planting bombs till you and your government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan out there,” the email reads.

The person congratulated Sangma on getting “petty” insurgent group HNLC to “surrender but don’t ever think you’ll get us to do the same”.

“…don’t waste your precious time tracking us. Better get your team moving to detect the first bomb. Time is ticking now. All the best!” the person’s email to Sangma with “copy to” 10 others, including Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Sanjib Banerjee, further reads.

It added that the email was sent from the personal computer of an “insanely-corrupt” district transport officer.