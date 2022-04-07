STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai cops ask Eknath Khadse to record statement in phone tapping case filed against Rashmi Shukla

As the investigation into the case is on, the Mumbai Police have summoned Eknath Khadse to record his statement.

Published: 07th April 2022 12:01 AM

NCP leader Eknath Khadse

NCP leader Eknath Khadse (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have asked NCP leader Eknath Khadse to appear before them on Thursday to record his statement in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping registered against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, an official said.

The FIR against Shukla was registered at the Colaba police station here in March under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, who accused her of having put the phone numbers of Khadse, a former BJP leader, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut under surveillance.

The alleged illegal phone tapping had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department (SID), police had earlier said.

"Khadse has been asked to remain present at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai tomorrow," the official said on Wednesday.

"Apart from Khadse, the phone of Sanjay Raut was also tapped during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (in November 2019)," he said.

As the investigation into the case is on, the Mumbai police have summoned Khadse to record his statement, he said.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla at Bund Garden police station in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state.

Patole is now state Congress chief.

