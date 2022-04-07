STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP chief Pawar meets Modi, flags ED action against Sena leader Sanjay Raut

He said that it was his duty to bring to the Prime Minister’s notice the injustice being done to a senior parliamentarian.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar, flanked by NCP leader Mohammed Faizal, talks to reporters (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the property of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of central agencies targeting opposition leaders. 

“On what basis was action taken against Sanjay Raut? What was the provocation? Just because he has made some statements and criticisms does not mean action should be taken against him. This is injustice,” Pawar told reporters here. He said that it was his duty to bring to the Prime Minister’s notice the injustice being done to a senior parliamentarian.

The ED had on Tuesday attached property worth `11 crore belonging to Raut’s wife and his associates in a money-laundering investigation. In another development, the CBI on Wednesday took custody of former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh from Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh was in judicial custody following his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. To a question on the possible impact of such raids on the coalition government in Maharashtra, Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its full term. “The MVA will also return to power in the elections in 2024,” he said.

During the 20-minute meeting, Pawar and Modi discussed other issues related to Maharashtra. Pawar also flagged the delay on the part of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari regarding nominations to the state Legislative Council. 

