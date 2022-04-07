STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Process initiated to amend IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act: Government in Rajya Sabha

After extensive stakeholders consultation and research, a committee submitted its recommendations on February 27, 2022 on the three criminal laws --IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act.

Published: 07th April 2022 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to make comprehensive changes in criminal laws to provide affordable and speedy justice and create a people-centric legal structure, the government has initiated the process to amend the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act in consultation with stakeholders, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of union territories, chief justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, bar council of various states and members of Parliament regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

The minister also informed that a committee headed by the vice chancellor, National Law University, Delhi and four other members was constituted on March 2, 2020 by the MHA to suggest reforms in the criminal laws of the country.

The committee had invited suggestions through a questionnaire based on secondary research and inputs from experts uploaded on its website which received response from various organisations, research centres, academics, lawyers, and civil societies from across the country.

After extensive stakeholders consultation and research, the committee submitted its recommendations on February 27, 2022 on the three criminal laws --IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Rijiju said, in its 146th report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed upon the need to reform and rationalise the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece meal amendments in respective Acts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Penal Code Rajya Sabha Code of Criminal Procedure Indian Evidence Act
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp