STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab government to frame new sand mining policy: CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann said that his government is committed to ensure seamless supply of construction material at affordable rates.

Published: 07th April 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a new comprehensive pro-people sand mining policy will be framed and added that his government is committed to ensure seamless supply of construction material at affordable rates.

"The current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy," said Mann in an official release.

He said the Mines and Geology Department is in the process to reassess available quantity of sand at the existing mining sites and subsequently new sites will be included in the forthcoming mining policy after a comprehensive study.

He asked sand contractors to strictly comply with the terms aofnd conditions of mining stipulated in the agreement with the state government to ensure hassle-free supply of sand to people.

Responding to the issue raised by the contractors about their harassment at the hands of police, other muscle men acting on the behest of local leaders and petty political functionaries, Mann assured them that no interference and political pressure from any of his ministers, MLA or party volunteers would be tolerated.

He said, "Despite all this, even in few remotest cases, someone still forces you to resort illegal practices, then you should record the conversation either in audio or video mode and upload the same on the anti-corruption action line number 9501-200-200 and the guilty will not be spared at any costs."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Punjab government
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp