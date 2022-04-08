STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi's bail plea

Khalid Saifi is accused of being the 'mastermind' of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Published: 08th April 2022 11:01 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Khalid Saifi, founder of the organisation -- United Against Hate -- fin a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat diminished the plea saying the allegations against Saifi were “prima facie” true.

"On perusal of charge­ sheet and accompanying documents, for the limited purpose of bail, I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Khalid Saifi are prima facie true," the judge said.

The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the IPC.

Saifi is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Delhi Riots 2020 United Against Hate Khalid Saifi
