4 disgruntled Jharkhand MLAs to meet Rahul Gandhi

The decision was taken during a meeting of the four disgruntled MLAs — Umashankar Akela, Naman Bixal Kongari Rajesh Kachhap and Irfan Ansari.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Amid internal rift in the Congress unit of Jharkhand, at least four disgruntled party MLAs under the leadership of Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari have sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi to put their grievances before him. According to Ansari, he is in touch with five more party MLAs, who will also accompany him to Delhi for meeting Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the four disgruntled MLAs — Umashankar Akela, Naman Bixal Kongari Rajesh Kachhap and Irfan Ansari. Ansari alleged they are being sidelined by the state ministers who are not even ready to meet them. He also said the four Congress ministers in the coalition government failed to perform, and hence, young leaders must be given a chance.

Coming out in the open against the party state leadership, Ansari alleged that leaders rejected by the people are being picked up for ministerial berths by the party. “All the four ministers from the Congress quota have failed to perform as people are not happy with them and hence young leaders in the party should be a given a chance,” said Ansari. 

Another MLA Rajesh Kacchap asserted Congress ministers are not ready to meet them and they have to wait for long even for small matters. State Congress president Rajesh Thakur on the other hand brushed aside the development and said this is nothing new as they have been meeting quite often. “If four MLAs of the same party are meeting together, it is not a serious matter. It is in my knowledge and nobody needs to worry about,” said Thakur.

