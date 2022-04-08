STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam crime rate drops by 39 per cent: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The number of cases investigated and disposed of in January 2022 was 10,383 as against 9,417 in the same month last year.

Published: 08th April 2022 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: There has been a 39.4 per cent decline in the crime rate in Assam during the January-March quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period the previous year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

In January this year, 7,715 cases were reported as against 10,345 in the previous year.

This declined further to 5,397 cases in February 2022 compared to 10,410 in the same month last year.

In March this year, 6,113 cases were reported as against 10,981 in the same month in 2021, he said in a Twitter post.

"Sharp dip in crimes and fast disposal rate - kudos to @assampolice - have created a sense of security among the people," the chief minister tweeted.

The number of cases investigated and disposed of in January 2022 was 10,383 as against 9,417 in the same month last year.

In February this year, 8,357 cases were disposed of while the figure was 8,802 in the same month in the previous year.

In March this year, 9,660 cases were disposed of as compared to 6,210 in the same month in 2021, Sarma said.

"Our zero tolerance policy towards crime is bearing fruit. New benchmarks have been set in our journey towards establishing permanent peace in the state," the chief minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assam Crime Rate
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp