STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam student body revives Bodoland statehood demand, submits memorandum to PM Modi

The newly-formed Bodo National Students’ Union (BoNSU) said the Centre had, over the past 30 years, signed three peace accords with the Bodo leadership but failed to fulfil the aspirations of Bodos

Published: 08th April 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

The students’ body lamented that the demands of Bodos for socio-political, socio-cultural and economic development continued to remain unfulfilled (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A students’ organisation has revived the Bodoland statehood demand in Assam amidst the BJP’s claim of resolving the Bodo problem through the signing of the historic Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) pact.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Kokrajhar district magistrate, the newly-formed Bodo National Students’ Union (BoNSU) said the Centre had, over the past 30 years, signed three peace accords with the Bodo leadership but failed to fulfil the aspirations of Bodos.

The students’ body lamented that although the Bodos had struggled for long, their demands for socio-political, socio-cultural and economic development continued to remain unfulfilled.

BoNSU president Bonjit Manjil Basumatary said the Bodos’ struggle for right to self-determination has its genesis in the British rule.

“As early as the 1930s, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, the then lone leader of the Bodos, had submitted a memorandum to the Simon Commission demanding a political setup for the indigenous and tribal people of Assam. However, his demand for political administration was ignored by the British Raj. Even in the post-independence era, such demands were not met by successive governments,” Basumatary said.

In 1967, the Bodos had demanded the creation of a Union Territory “Udayachal”, by carving out an area of Assam from Sankosh to Sadiya along the foothills of Himalaya (Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh), following the realisation that tribal blocks and belts notified by the British were being acquired by rich immigrant landlords.

Later in the 1980s, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) had launched a mass movement. Almost around the same time, a section of the Bodo youth had taken up arms and formed an insurgent group, disillusioned by the government’s apathy towards the Bodo movement.

Even as the struggle continued, the Assam government had formed the Bodoland Autonomous Council but the Bodos said it had failed to fulfil their socio-economic aspirations. Another accord, signed with insurgent group Bodo Liberation Tigers in 2003, had led to the creation of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) but the movement continued. The BTR accord was signed in January 2020 with ABSU and four insurgent groups.

The BTC administers the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri, falling under the BTR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bodoland Assam
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp