STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Attack' on Sharad Pawar's residence orchestrated by those for whom MVA government has become 'eyesore': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said an invisible force could be behind the MSRTC workers' surprise protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence.

Published: 08th April 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said an "invisible force” could be behind the MSRTC workers' surprise protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

In an apparent swipe at the BJP, he said it was orchestrated by those for whom the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress `MVA' coalition government in Maharashtra is an "eyesore".

The “attack” on Pawar's residence was unfortunate and it must be ascertained who was behind it, Raut told reporters here.

"The government took all the steps and held discussions to resolve the MSRTC strike. Almost all demands of the employees have been met, but still an invisible force is trying to vitiate the environment.

A group is incited to undertake acts like the one that happened today," the Sena leader said.

"Those for whom the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government has become an eyesore are trying to orchestrate such acts," he said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged angry protests outside Pawar's residence in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

The police too were caught by surprise by this sudden protest.

Raut also said the way the protesters responded to Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule when she tried to talk with them did not behove democratic traditions.

"These people's leaders have to be found out," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut MVA MVA Government Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp