STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh prospered under BJP, now known for corruption under Congress: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Congress leaders spread lies about the COVID-19 vaccine, while silently getting themselves jabbed later.

Published: 08th April 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJNANDGAON: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said Chhattisgarh was identified as a model of growth under the previous BJP government but was now known for corruption under the Congress.

Addressing a rally in Salhewara area of Khairagarh, where a bypoll is slated for April 12, Chouhan accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of siphoning off funds for houses and ration meant for poor.

"When (former chief minister) Raman Singh was in power in Chhattisgarh (between 2003-2018), the state was identified as a model of credible growth but now in Bhupesh Baghel's rule, it is known for growth of corruption. Development has ended and there is only rule of corruption in the state,” he alleged.

Referring to Baghel as a 'labra' (liar), Chouhan said the Congress government siphoned off ration given by the Centre for distribution to the poor, and had failed in completing housing targets under the PM Awas Yojana.

"The Prime Minister had sanctioned 12 lakh houses to Chhattisgarh. Forty per cent of funds have to be contributed by the state, which has not been done by the Baghel government," he said.

He said Congress leaders spread lies about the COVID-19 vaccine, while silently getting themselves jabbed later.

"They used to call it Modi vaccine. They are now alive because of the Modi vaccine, otherwise Bhupesh Baghel would not be able to deliver a speech today," the MP CM claimed.

He said the Baghel government was following a policy of appeasement by "disrespecting saffron flags and trying to crush Sanatan culture".

Chouhan also mocked the Congress over its poor showing in the recent Assembly polls in five states and said "if there is a leader like Rahul Gandhi in a party it does not need an enemy".

He also slammed the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh, alleging that liquor and sand mafias were operating freely.

The BJP has fielded Komal Janghel, a former MLA and OBC leader, for the Khairagrh bypoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh CM Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chhattisgarh BJP
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp