COVID booster dose to be available for all above 18 at private centres from April 10

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday announced that booster doses can now be administered to all those above the age of 18. The vaccination will begin from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

Earlier, the government had started these booster shots or precautionary doses for those above 60, frontline and healthcare workers.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said, “It has been decided that precautionary doses of Covid vaccines will be made available to 18+ population groups at private vaccination centres. The administration of the doses to 18+ population through private vaccination centres would start from April 10 (Sunday).”

All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precautionary dose.

So far, about 96 percent of the 15-plus population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 percent of the 15-plus population has received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precautionary doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population groups.

Also, 45 percent of the 12 to 14 age group have also received the first dose.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as the precautionary dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population would continue and would be accelerated, the ministry said.