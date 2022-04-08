STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID booster dose to be available for all above 18 at private centres from April 10

All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precautionary dose

Published: 08th April 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a booster dose to a woman, in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday announced that booster doses can now be administered to all those above the age of 18. The vaccination will begin from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

Earlier, the government had started these booster shots or precautionary doses for those above 60, frontline and healthcare workers.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said, “It has been decided that precautionary doses of Covid vaccines will be made available to 18+ population groups at private vaccination centres. The administration of the doses to 18+ population through private vaccination centres would start from April 10 (Sunday).”

All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precautionary dose.

So far, about 96 percent of the 15-plus population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 percent of the 15-plus population has received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precautionary doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population groups.

Also, 45 percent of the 12 to 14 age group have also received the first dose.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as the precautionary dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population would continue and would be accelerated, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID vaccine Booster dose
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp