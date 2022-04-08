STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite court relief, Aakar Patel stopped again at Bengaluru airport

Despite the speaking order, Patel was stopped at the immigration counter at Bengaluru late at night as the LOC had not been lifted till then.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Aakar Patel,  Former head of international NGO, Amnesty International India. ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI, BENGALURU: Aakar Patel, former chairman of the Amnesty International, India, was stopped again from travelling to the United States at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, late on Thursday night, though a Delhi metropolitan magistrate’s court earlier in the day allowed him to travel abroad. 

The court directed the CBI director to apologise to Patel for a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by the agency, which barred him from boarding a US-bound flight from Bengaluru on Wednesday. Ordering the CBI to withdraw the LOC, the court said a written apology from the CBI director acknowledging the lapse by his subordinate would go a long way in healing his wounds.

Despite the speaking order, Patel was stopped at the immigration counter at Bengaluru late at night as the LOC had not been lifted till then. Patel tweeted around 10.30 pm on Thursday, “Have been stopped at immigration again, CBI has not taken me off their lookout circular.’’ Legal experts said that the problem could be because of the delay in the court order reaching officials at the airport.  

