Eviction notice to 63 people 'wrongly' allotted houses under UP scheme

The houses allotted to these beneficiaries in Noida Sector 45 have to be vacated within 15 days, Project Officer, District Urban Development Authority (DUDA), Aditya Kumar said.

Published: 08th April 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NOIDA: Eviction notices have been issued to 63 people after discrepancies emerged in the allotment of houses to them under the Kanshi Ram Shahari Garib Awas Yojana in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said.

The houses allotted to these beneficiaries in Noida Sector 45 have to be vacated within 15 days, Project Officer, District Urban Development Authority (DUDA), Aditya Kumar said, according to an official statement.

"The allocation of houses under the Kanshi Ram Shahari Garib Awas Yojana was investigated by district-level officers and 63 allottees out of 500 were found ineligible. They had got the allotment of accommodation wrongly," he said.

"All 63 such allottees found ineligible have been issued eviction notices from the DUDA office. They have been asked to vacate the houses within 15 days and inform the DUDA office about it," the officer said.

Kumar said legal action would be taken against them in case they do not vacate the houses within the stipulated time period.

