Farmer leader Raju Shetti requests Maharashtra Governor not to consider his name for MLC quota

Shetti met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here and made the request against the backdrop of the Sanghatana on Tuesday snapping ties with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over various farm issues.

Published: 08th April 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti on Friday requested Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari not to consider his name for appointment as a member of the state Legislative Council from the governor's quota if it figures among the MVA government-recommended nominees.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, he said it would not be "morally right" on his part to oppose the MVA's policies on one hand and to accept the Legislative Council membership recommended by the alliance on the other.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, he said it would not be "morally right" on his part to oppose the MVA's policies on one hand and to accept the Legislative Council membership recommended by the alliance on the other.

"I have learnt that my name figures in the list (of 12 nominees submitted by the government to the governor). But we recently decided to snap all ties with the MVA," he said.

"I don't think it is morally right to oppose several policies of the government on one hand and to accept the Council membership recommended by it on the other. Hence, I have requested the governor to not consider my name if it is there in the list. I have no interest in becoming a governor-appointed MLC," the former MP added.

The MVA government had submitted to Koshyari a list of 12 persons to be appointed to the state Legislative Council from his quota in November 2020.

But the governor is yet to take a call on it.

The Council has a total of 78 members.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Raju Shetti Bhagat Singh Koshyari
