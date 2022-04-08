STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal returns as doctor

Former BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has returned to his earlier profession of a doctor.

Published: 08th April 2022 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Former BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has returned to his earlier profession of a doctor.

Agarwal, who had represented Gorakhpur Urban since 2002, had to vacate his constituency for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

A trained pediatrician, Agarwal took to social media to announce that he will return to his profession and will see patients from 9 am to 2 pm daily in the Daudpur area.

He said he was not performing his role as a doctor for quite some time due to his engagements and responsibilities as an MLA.

"I am now an ex-MLA and I am not required to inspect drainage systems and roads daily. I'll now give time to my practice as a doctor," Agarwal told PTI.

"I was not able to devote time to patients but now I'll give my time to them and dedicate the remaining time to social work."

Agarwal has been winning the Gorakhpur urban seat since 2002.

He joined the BJP in 2007.

In 2022, the BJP fielded Adityanath from the seat which he won.

Agarwal had welcomed the party's decision and showed full support in the election campaign of Adityanath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp