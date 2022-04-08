STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fortified rice decision in line with endeavours to improve nutrition levels: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi lauded the decision on the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023.

Published: 08th April 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Union Cabinet's decision of supplying fortified rice through government schemes is in line with the endeavours to improve nutrition levels and further the welfare of women and the young population.

To address the issue of malnutrition among the poor, the Centre announced that it will supply fortified rice through government schemes such as PDS and PM-POSHAN in three phases by 2024, a move that will cost the central exchequer Rs 2,700 crore annually.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, chaired by Modi, on Thursday.

Modi also lauded the decision on the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) till March 2023.

He said, "We are fully committed to creating a vibrant system of research and innovation. Today's Cabinet decision on the Atal Innovation Mission gives a boost to our efforts."

India Matters
