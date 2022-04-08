STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government may ask Ola Electric to explain why its e-scooter caught fire

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by the ride-hailing operator's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.

Published: 08th April 2022 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Footage of the Ola electric scooter catching fire in Pune.

Footage of the Ola electric scooter catching fire in Pune. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government may ask Ola Electric to explain the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune last month, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"If required, the government may call Ola Electric to explain the incident," Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, told PTI.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.

The incident came to light after a video of the e-scooter engulfed in flame was widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of the vehicle.

Reacting to the incident, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said, "safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it".

The CFEES comes under the SAM (System Analysis and Modelling) cluster of DRDO labs.

Ola Electric Ola Ola E Scooter
