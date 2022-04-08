Jharkhand High Court defers hearing into Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition in a fodder scam case

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred the hearing into a petition filed by incarcerated RJD supremo Lalu Prasad challenging his conviction in a fodder scam case.

73-year-old Prasad is in custody following his conviction and sentence by a CBI court in February in a fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was informed by CBI, which is investigating the scam that the earlier order of the court to file a counter affidavit in the matter could not be complied with by the agency and pleaded for more time.

The case will now be heard on April 22.

Prasad's counsel Kapil Sibbal told the court that his client has already served more than half of the sentence of five years in prison in the case and deserves to be released from custody.

Prasad was convicted by the CBI Court here on February 15.

Prasad had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam.

He had allegedly received heavy kickbacks through the animal husbandary department.

Fake challans and bills were raised which were cleared by the finance department and money was released through the treasury.

The scam in the Doranda treasury was pegged at Rs 139.35 crores during 1995-96.