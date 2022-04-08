STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Lawyers stage protest over ED action against Nagpur advocate Satish Uke

Uke and his brother Pradeep were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last week following a raid at the advocate's residence in Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur.

Published: 08th April 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A group of lawyers on Friday staged a demonstration outside the district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur to protest the Enforcement Directorate's action against advocate Satish Uke who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Uke and his brother Pradeep were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last week following a raid at the advocate's residence in Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur.

A group of lawyers raised slogans outside the Gate No.2, of Nyay Mandir Building, alleging that Uke's arrest is a move to suppress his voice against influential people in Nagpur.

A special PMLA court on Wednesday extended the Uke brothers' ED custody till April 11 for further probe in the matter.

The ED has said that the money laundering case against the brothers stems from two FIRs filed by the Nagpur police (Ajni police station) against the duo.

Uke is known to file petitions in courts against senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the last few years.

Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court here against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Satish Uke
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp