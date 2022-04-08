Missing girl found dead in car outside UP ashram built by supporters of Asaram Bapu

By PTI

GONDA: The body of a 13-year-old missing girl was found on Friday in a car parked outside an ashram, built by supporters of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, police said here.

The deceased, a resident of Bimaur village, was reported missing on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj Prajapati said.

After the victim's family filed a missing complaint, a team was deployed to investigate the matter, the ASP said.

Her body was later found in the car outside the ashram on Bahraich road, he said.

"The ashram was built by supporters of Asaram Bapu," the officer said.

According to local people, the victim's father went missing under suspicious circumstances three years ago and his whereabouts are still unknown.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Some people from the ashram have been detained and are being questioned, the ASP said.