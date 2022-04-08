STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noted virologist says no need to worry about XE variant of Omicron

The Omicron-XE variant of Covid-19, said to be the most virulent to date, is not behaving like a significant threat and should not be a worry, said India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:36 AM

Omicron.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

“Don’t worry about XE. Why are we getting obsessed with it? Variants will keep coming,” said the professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “This (XE) is not behaving currently like a significant threat. So calm down,” she said on Thursday. 

The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday said it had found the XE strain in the sample of a 50-year-old South African costume designer, who tested positive over a month back. But hours later, the Union health ministry denied the diagnosis, saying genome sequencing of the patient’s sample does not indicate the presence of XE.

The XE variant is a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and is said to be 10 per cent more transmissible. Dr Kang said, “We will continue to see a lot of sequences that will tell us that there is a variant. What matters is the consequence of that variation, which is when it spreads easily. XE spread at 10 per cent more than Omicron. But is it causing severe disease? It doesn’t look like it at the moment.
“We were worried about BA.2. It didn’t cause a more serious disease than BA.1.

The XE doesn’t seem to cause serious disease compared to BA.1 or BA.2. Does this 10 per cent fastest spread matter? In a vaccinated population, I am not too bothered about it,” said Dr Kang, who attended an event organised by John Hopkins Gupta-Klinsky India Institute on learning lessons from Covid for a stronger health system. She also said it is not yet known whether XE infects people who have been vaccinated? 

“We will see variants in the country as we open up. Everybody is travelling all over the world. We are going to see variants sooner or later. The question is, what is the behaviour of this variant? This one is not that severe. This virus (Covid) has a peculiar way of replicating. The idea that recombinants will arise is something that we should be expecting,” noted the renowned virologist.

