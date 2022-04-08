STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, AAP aims to pocket four big municipal corporations in Punjab

The four largest municipal corporations of the state (Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala) will go to the polls in December this year.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

elections

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Enthused by its landslide victory in the recent assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing the civic elections scheduled for later this year and making a blueprint for it, as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with party in-charge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh here on Friday.

The four largest municipal corporations of the state (Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala) will go to the polls in December this year. In the recent assembly polls out of the 14 assembly segments which fall under Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 13 MLAs of AAP won,  also nine AAP MLAs won out of 11 assembly seats that fall under Amritsar Municipal Corporation, while all eight assembly seats that fall in the area of Patiala Municipal Corporation were won by AAP. In Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, the party won four out of nine assembly seats. 

Just before the assembly elections, former Patiala Mayor Ajitpal Singh Kohli joined AAP and he defeated former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala (Urban) seat. Also, the sitting mayor of Amritsar Karamjit Singh Rintu too joined AAP before the assembly polls.

Sources said that in the meeting today between Mann and Singh, the strategy to be adopted by the party was discussed to fight these civil elections besides the party structure at the ward level and how to strengthen it. Not only that also the urban development plan of these civic bodies is likely to be announced by the new AAP Government in the state before these elections.  As a blueprint is being prepared by the party to implement the development agendas in the urban areas as promised by it.

The party has assigned this task to Jarnail Singh as he had been instrumental in the impressive performance of the party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections as the party won 14 wards and was the largest party in the house.

Jarnail Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party will sweep the municipal elections like in the recent assembly elections and will form its mayors in all the four municipal corporations.

A few days ago, Jarnail Singh along with state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat held a meeting with AAP district presidents, Lok Sabha in-charges, district secretaries, and other office-bearers and discussed the strategies for the municipal elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections Four municipal corporations Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp