STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omar Abdullah quizzed by ED over 12-yr-old laundering case

It further stated Abdullah would cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in connection with a money laundering allegation dating back to 2010. Abdullah, who reached the agency’s office in the national capital around 11 am, was questioned by the officials for around five hours. An official said his statement was recorded in connection with the case that was registered by the ED earlier this year.

The case pertains to the purchase of J&K Bank’s building in Mumbai in 2010, when former J&K finance minister Haseeb Drabu was its chairman. While leaving the ED office, Abdullah claimed that he was not an accused in the case. “They called me for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in a nearly 12-year-old case. I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me. They did not accuse me of anything,” he said.

However, the National Conference condemned the questioning and described it as “witch-hunt and vengeance”. The party further alleged that the Central government has made a habit of misusing agencies and Thursday’s questioning of Abdullah was another step in the same direction.

“No political party that put up a meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB – all have been used for political purposes. There was a time when polls were announced by the Election Commission but now it seems that they are announced by the ED. Over recent years, we have seen that wherever state elections are due, agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP,” said a party statement.

It further stated Abdullah would cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part. “We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the NC as and when required.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Omar Abdullah
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp