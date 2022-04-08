Omar Abdullah quizzed by ED over 12-yr-old laundering case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in connection with a money laundering allegation dating back to 2010. Abdullah, who reached the agency’s office in the national capital around 11 am, was questioned by the officials for around five hours. An official said his statement was recorded in connection with the case that was registered by the ED earlier this year.

The case pertains to the purchase of J&K Bank’s building in Mumbai in 2010, when former J&K finance minister Haseeb Drabu was its chairman. While leaving the ED office, Abdullah claimed that he was not an accused in the case. “They called me for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in a nearly 12-year-old case. I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me. They did not accuse me of anything,” he said.

However, the National Conference condemned the questioning and described it as “witch-hunt and vengeance”. The party further alleged that the Central government has made a habit of misusing agencies and Thursday’s questioning of Abdullah was another step in the same direction.

“No political party that put up a meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB – all have been used for political purposes. There was a time when polls were announced by the Election Commission but now it seems that they are announced by the ED. Over recent years, we have seen that wherever state elections are due, agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP,” said a party statement.

It further stated Abdullah would cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part. “We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the NC as and when required.”