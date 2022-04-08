STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pravin Togadia​'s aide uses derogatory language for Muslims, video goes viral

In the viral video, Manoj Kumar can be heard making derogatory remarks against the minority community in the presence of Pravin Togadia.

Published: 08th April 2022 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims

Muslims (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, a leader associated with prominent Hindutva activist Pravin Togadia's right-wing outfit Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) is purportedly heard making derogatory remarks against Muslims.

In the viral video, Manoj Kumar, national president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, can be heard making derogatory remarks against the minority community in the presence of Togadia during the AHP's 'Trishul Diksha' (Trident distribution) event held in the Ranip area of the city nearly two weeks ago.

Togadia could not be contacted for his comments on the issue.

During the event, nearly 5,000 trishuls were distributed among youths, a local AHP leader said.

The video of the address by Kumar at the event has gone viral on social media.

Kumar, while addressing the crowd, can also be heard saying that Togadia will perform stone laying ceremonies in "Kashi and Mathura" in this century itself.

Togadia had severed his ties with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 2018 and launched the AHP.

The firebrand Hindutva leader had quit as the international working president of the VHP in April 2018 after his nominee Raghav Reddy lost poll for the post of VHP president.

