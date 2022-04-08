STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Produce more children, else India will be 'Hindu-less', says controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand

Narsinghanand was arrested and later released on bail after he allegedly organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 last year, where provocative speeches were made against Muslims.

Published: 08th April 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, has urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming "Hindu-less" in the coming decades.

"Mathematical calculations state that a non-Hindu will become the prime minister in 2029," the head priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple told reporters in Govardhan on Thursday without elaborating on how he arrived at the date.

"If once, a non-Hindu becomes the prime minister, then in 20 years, this country will become a 'Hindu-viheen' (Hindu-less) nation," he added.

He said "in order to awaken Hindutva", a Dharma Sansad will be held in Mathura-Govardhan region from August 12 to August 14.

He also took part in a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' at Burari ground in Delhi last Sunday and remarked that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India and had also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.

The Delhi government had then stated that it had denied permission for the event but the organisers went ahead with it.

