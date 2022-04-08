Punjab plunges into partial darkness as coal stock depletes

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The coal stocks in Punjab continue to deplete despite the best efforts of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Punjab Government as the average stock availability at all the five thermal power plants in the state stands at 8.5 days as of April 6 against the guidelines of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to maintain stocks for 26 days at non-pithead thermal plants.

It is also lower than the guidelines issued for pithead thermal plants which are twelve days. Thus there are unscheduled power cuts across the state from two to eight hours a day.

As per the data available with the state government, the state-owned thermal power plants at Lehra Mohabbat thermal stock of 12.8 days and Ropar thermal plant is 13.1 days on April 6. While on March 1 the stock at Lehra was 21.1 days and at Ropar 26.2 days. Meanwhile the private sector thermals plants of Goindwal and Talwandi Sabo thermal are struggling with a stock of less than half a day. While at the Rajpura thermal it is placed with 17 days of stock as of April 6. When compared to last month Goindwal had a stock of 5.4 days, Talwandi Sabo had a stock of one day and Rajpura had stocks of 7.8 days as of March 1.

Sources said that the daily coal requirement of all the five thermal plants is 74.6 metric tonnes while operating at a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 85 percent. While on April 1, state thermals received 81 metric tonnes of coal, and on April 2 it is 56 MT, April 3 it is 52 MT, which slightly went up to 62 MT on April 4, on April 5 it was 52 MT and on April 6 it merely 27 MT. All the five thermal plants which are grappling with coal shortage are operating at a reduced capacity of 20 to 80 percent.

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said the state is witnessing maximum power demand during paddy season and they have to run all the units of thermal power stations under the state sector to meet the increased power demand. He further stated that the maximum demand is likely to exceed 15,000 MW in the ensuing paddy season.

He said Punjab is getting a supply of fewer coal rakes in comparison to the allocations made by Sub-Group Committee on Coal to the State Sector Plants as well as the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Singh said he met Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on April 6 and requested him to allocate 20 lakh MT additional coal for State Sector Plants and 30 Lakh MT of coal to be transferred from PSPCL to IPPs (Nabha Power Limited) and (Talwandi Sabo Power Limited) under ‘Flexibility Policy’ during the paddy season-2022.

He further requested the Union Coal Minister to supply at least 19 rakes daily to Punjab to meet the day-to-day demand. Joshi assured that a sufficient quantity of coal rakes will be allocated to Punjab, claimed Singh.

Singh also met RK Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy to discuss the power-related issues of Punjab and requested Singh to allocate 1500 MW of power to the state on an urgent basis from the Central Sector Generating Stations in order to provide uninterrupted eight hours of power supply to the agriculture sector and uninterrupted power supply to other consumers in Punjab.