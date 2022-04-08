STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape-in-Hindu-myths remark: Police question suspended AMU professor

A case was registered against Dr Jitendra Kumar, an assistant professor in the Department of Forensic Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

ALIGARH: Police here on Thursday called for questing the suspended AMU assistant professor, who referred to examples of “rape” in Hindu mythology during a forensic science class, provoking accusations of hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint was filed by a BJP leader.

The suspended doctor was called to the Civil Lines police station as part of the ongoing investigation, Circle officer S Pandey told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, a senior university official said the two-member enquiry committee instituted by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to probe the incident is expected to submit its report shortly.

The assistant professor was served a show-cause notice, asking him to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The university authorities also set up the two-member probe committee, but he was suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry.

After getting the notice, the professor had apologised.

In a letter to the AMU vice-chancellor Kumar had said, "My intention was not to hurt religious sentiments of any particular religion and it was done only to highlight that rape has been a part of our society since long."

He said it was "an inadvertent mistake" and assured that "no such incident will occur in the future".

His lecture, which included a slide show, led to complaints that he had hurt the religious sentiments of students and staff members.

A controversy erupted after someone posted a video clip of the lecture on social media.

The AMU authorities acted after reporters approached them for comment on Wednesday.

