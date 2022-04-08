STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Right wing groups now target multiple brands including IRCTC, Air India for halal certification

Published: 08th April 2022

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Some right-wing organisations are now going after multiple brands including the state-owned IRCTC, Air India and Amulfed Dairy for displaying halal certificate on their product labels.

These organisations said their campaign will continue till the display of such certification on their products are banned.

Halal certification is a religious authentication of any product making it permissible for Muslims to consume.

The list shared by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda has the likes of IRCTC, Air India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation besides chicken products, soft drinks, flour and chocolate brands which offer halal certified products or services.

"We are going to take legal recourse against halal certification. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not authorised anyone to issue halal certificate but still the companies approach six bodies which issue the certificate," Gowda said.

The anti-halal campaign has gone viral in the social media.

A section of right wing groups are in a campaign mode against halal products in Karnataka since March 31 appealing to the Hindus to buy 'jhatka meat' which, according to them, is less cruel and painful for the animals and poultry birds than the halal meat.

