Significant drop in naxal activities in Bastar: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that naxal incidents have significantly declined in the Bastar region of the state.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that naxal incidents have significantly declined in the Bastar region of the state.

His government was ready to hold talks with the rebels if they expressed faith in the Constitution, he said, speaking to reporters here.

Asked about reports that Kondagaon district in the Bastar division had been removed from the list of districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Baghel said naxal-related incidents have been "declining consistently".

Earlier, only news reports of naxal attacks dominated the electronic and print media, he said.

"Through our public welfare schemes, we have succeeded in winning the confidence of people there, which has resulted in pushing the naxals on the backfoot," the chief minister said.

"It is a matter of happiness and satisfaction and we don't want such incidents to take place any more. We want peace and normalcy to return to Bastar. The region will reclaim its earlier identity of peace, brotherhood and tribal brothers and sisters living peacefully with nature. We have been making efforts in this direction," he said.

Asked if the state government will take steps to hold talks with the naxals, Baghel said, "I have been saying from the very first day (of his government) that if naxals expressed faith in the Constitution of India, we are ready for talks on any platform"

