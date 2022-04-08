Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Biz units told to install CCTVs within 14 days

The district administration has ordered all business and financial units in Srinagar to install good quality CCTV cameras within 14 days. Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Aijaz Asad in an order stated that the prevailing threat related to selective targeting of innocent citizens by anti-nationals and subversive elements requires use of appropriate technologies to safeguard life and property of people. The order stated that the role of CCTV cameras in improving the safety and security cannot be undermined, and ordered the business units to install CCTVs to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes.

5 tourist hamlets to be developed around Dal

Authorities are considering the creation of five tourist hamlets in the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. The hamlets, planned at Kachri Mohalla, Sofi Mohalla, Tinda Mohalla, Akhoon Mohalla and the Vegetable Market & Floating Garden, are being established on a pilot basis. They will have all basic facilities for inhabitants as well as tourists and local visitors. Officials have been directed to prepare department-wise plans within one week for the development of these hamlets. They have also been asked to carry out development of tourist villages in such a manner that there will be home stay facilities to tourists and employment opportunities to local youth.

Srinagar records warmest March in 131 years

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the warmest March in 131 years. According to independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, who operates ‘Kashmir Weather’, March 2022 was the warmest in Srinagar since 1892. Srinagar recorded a mean maximum of 20.7°C, which was the warmest since 2004. The mean minimum temperature stood at 6.7°C, which was the highest ever in 131 years. The overall figure for March was 13.7°C in 2022 and 13.65°C in 2004, thus surpassing the previous record set in 2004, stated Arif. Environmentalists are linking the rise in temperature to climate change.

