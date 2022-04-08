STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take it up with the government, SC response to plea on infiltration

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over matters concerning governance coming to it.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over matters concerning governance coming to it. The court said this when a petition seeking directions to the Central government and state  governments to identify, detain and deport illegal immigrants and  infiltrators within a year was mentioned.

Chief Justice NV Ramana questioned advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay why this was brought up when this is  the government’s domain. “Please take it up with the government. If we have  to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government? There  are houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha,” the CJI said. The matter will be heard again after the Union government and states file their replies.

The plea sought directions to the Central and state governments to make illegal immigration and infiltration a cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence. “Illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts, but have seriously impaired security and national  integration. The need for expeditious identification of illegal migrants has become more pressing than ever. Recently, many were found providing forged citizenship certificates,” it said.

