UNGA ousts Russia from Human Rights Commission; India abstains from voting

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As expected, India abstained from voting for the 10th consecutive time in the United Nations General Assembly, this time on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Commission. The draft resolution showed 93 voted in favour of the motion, 24 against, while 58 abstained.

“India has abstained on the resolution with regard to suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the General Assembly today. We do so for both substance and process,’’ said India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. “No solution can be arrived by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace and immediate end to violence,” Tirumurti explained.

“We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option,” he said. India also expressed deep concern over the mass killings in Bucha and reiterated its stand on independent investigations.

As mentioned by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament on Wednesday, India’s explanation for not voting also mentioned that the impact of the crisis has been felt beyond the region, with increasing food and energy costs, especially for developing countries. It is in India’s interest to work constructively, both inside the UN and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.

“India has been at the forefront of protecting human rights, right from the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We believe all decisions should be taken respecting the due process, as our democratic polity and structure enjoin us to do. This applies to international organisations, particularly the UN,” Tirumurti said.

Amongst the countries that voted against the resolution were China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria and Tajikistan. Amongst nations which were in favour were the US, UK, Switzerland and Poland.